The armies of the United States, South Korea, and Japan conducted joint air exercises on the Korean peninsula on Sunday, February 19. The operations are given in response to the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from Pyongyang, a day earlier, which fell in the waters of Japanese territory.

A military alliance with a magnifying glass on the threats from North Korea.

In the operations, Seoul’s F-35A, F-15K and F-16 fighters escorted US B-1B bombers, demonstrating the “overwhelming” defense capabilities and readiness posture of the allies, the state noted. South Korean Major Ensemble.

The military exercises “strengthened the combined operation capability and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the United States to the defense of the Korean Peninsula and the implementation of extended deterrence,” the Seoul Army said.

FILE- A US Air Force bomber and cargo plane (top) and four South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets fly over South Korea during a joint exercise, Dec. 20 of 2022.

© South Korean Defense Ministry/Via AFP

Japan, which described the security environment in the region as “increasingly severe”, reported that its Air Force carried out tactical exercises in which it flew over its waters with F-15 fighter jets, along with B-1 bombers and F-16 of the troops from Washington.

“This bilateral exercise reaffirms the strong will between Japan and the United States to respond to any situation, the readiness of the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the United States Armed Forces, and further strengthens the Japan Alliance’s deterrence and response capabilities. -United States,” the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

North Korea raises security threats in the region

The exercises between the US military and its Asian allies came just a day after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed inside Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The launch on Saturday, February 18, Pyongyang’s first since January 1, came after the Kim Jong-un regime warned on Friday with an “unprecedentedly strong and persistent” response, at a time when Seoul The US and Washington were preparing for their annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off the growing nuclear threat posed by the North.

But this is not the first time that the North Koreans have launched long-range missiles at their neighbors.

In 2022, Pyongyang fired an unprecedented number of projectiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of hitting anywhere on US soil, as it resumed preparations for its first nuclear test since 2017.

The threats are viewed from the West and North Korea’s neighbors with greater attention, given the growing development of nuclear weapons in the country located in the northern part of the Korean peninsula.

For the South Korean government, the latest movements from its neighboring nation “clearly” show Kim Jong-un’s intention to raise the provocations.

“If North Korea carries out the seventh nuclear test, which could happen at any time, it will be a game changer in the sense that North Korea could develop and deploy tactical nuclear missiles,” the South Korean foreign minister said. , Park Jin, in the middle of the Security Conference taking place in Munich.

Despite warnings, the North Korean threat is far from over.

Although Pyongyang’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs are strictly prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions, Kim Jong Un’s regime claims its weapons development is necessary to counter the “hostile policies” of Washington and its allies.

Analysts say North Korea is likely to conduct more weapons tests, including a possible new solid-fuel missile that could help the North deploy its missiles faster in the event of a war.

With Reuters, EFE and AP