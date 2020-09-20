Washington is ready to conclude a “presidential memorandum” with Moscow in the coming days, anticipating the extension of the Treaty on the Reduction of Offensive Arms (START). This was stated on September 20 by the special envoy of US President Donald Trump for arms control Marshall Billingsley in an interview with the newspaper “Kommersant“.

According to him, after the US presidential elections in November, the White House may have new conditions for concluding an agreement. Therefore, the American side proposes, before developing a new full-fledged agreement, to conclude a semblance of a memorandum, which will remain a framework document and will not require ratification, Billingsley explained.

When asked if the START Treaty would really not be extended if the Russian Federation and the United States did not agree to the presidential agreement proposed by Washington by February, he answered in the affirmative.

“In such a situation, we will not renew the contract. Taking into account all the shortcomings of the START Treaty, we consider it unprofitable for the United States. It imposes restrictions on the United States that it does not impose on Russia, ”Billingsley said.

Washington is ready to discuss with Moscow the conversion of its strategic systems.

“We have a Bilateral Advisory Commission that has considered some of these issues. And we considered them, and I hope that we have considered the issue of converting submarine launchers in a satisfactory way for Russia, “Billingsley said.Gazeta.ru“.

Billingsley said any future treaty should be multilateral and involve China. Commenting on Russia’s proposal that Britain and France should be parties to the document, Trump’s special envoy noted that these countries are not building up their nuclear arsenals.

“China is actively developing and deploying its nuclear weapons, ”he stressed.

On September 15, UN Secretary General António Guterres called on Russia and the United States to agree as soon as possible to extend the START Treaty for five years.

On July 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the risks of a nuclear confrontation have seriously increased recently. On the same day, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov noted that some of the mistakes of the American side are irreversible.

In addition, the deputy minister pointed to the increasing frequency of the US’s refusals to fulfill its obligations under international treaties and stressed that Russia was ready to respond to any US attempts to gain military advantage for itself.

On June 22, negotiations were held in Vienna to extend the START Treaty. They were closed to the press. The US President’s special envoy for arms control Marshall Billingsley said he was pleased with the results of this meeting.

Later, the US State Department announced that they were ready to extend the START Treaty. Among the conditions of the American side is the absence of a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Europe and the involvement of China in the agreement.