For the first time, the US Department of Homeland Security issued an anti-terrorism alarm on Wednesday for the persistent risk of violence across the country, fueled by ideologically motivated internal extremism. The alert warns that the assault on the Capitol on January 6, after the rejection of some violent groups to the election of President Joe Biden, may prompt a scene of additional attacks.

The United States issues an anti-terrorism alarm, but this time it is not motivated by threats of international terrorism but by extremism within its own country.

The Department of Security’s National Terrorism Advisory system issued a counterterrorism alert, as it could face an increased threat of domestic violence for weeks from extremists, including white supremacists. The risk notice will be effective at least until April 30.

Today Acting Secretary Pekoske issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin: https://t.co/e1vnghZulO. There is currently a heightened threat environment across the US that is likely to persist over the coming weeks. – Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 27, 2021

Although it does not point to an imminent attack linked to a specific event, it indicates “an environment of greater threat.” He assures that the motivations range from anger over the restrictions imposed to try to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and the use of force by the Police, to the results of the 2020 presidential elections that gave Joe Biden the victory, urged by unfounded information about an alleged electoral fraud.

“The January 6 assault on the Capitol, the tragic deaths and destruction that occurred underscored what we have long known: the rise in domestic violent extremism is a serious and growing threat to national security. The Biden administration will address this threat. with the necessary resources, “said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

The bulletin also cites “long-standing racial and ethnic tensions, including opposition to immigration,” as drivers of the possible attacks. All urged by “ideological extremisms.” The document highlights crimes motivated by racial or ethnic hatred, such as the events that occurred in 2019 against Hispanics in El Paso, Texas.

FILE-Joe Biggs, a member of the so-called nationalist group Proud Boys (front row and second from left in a plaid shirt) poses with other members of the movement, before being arrested for his involvement in the assault on the Capitol building. In Washington. DC, USA, January 6, 2021. © Reuters / Jim Urquhart

The alert represents a notable shift in focus within the Department of Security, which during the administration of former President Donald Trump was accused of refusing to recognize such risks and act to prevent them.

“This step is long overdue, but I applaud the Biden Administration for taking it,” said Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The warning came after Biden last week ordered his administration to conduct a full assessment of the risk of domestic terrorism. The evaluation continues by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in coordination with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, according to White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

Typically, the Department of Homeland Security issues only one or two warning bulletins a year and has primarily alerted to threats from foreign terrorist groups. The latter was issued by the previous government, in January 2020, which declared Iran a state sponsor of terrorism and designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization.

Security risk grows after the assault on the Capitol

The antiterrorist alarm warns that the violent acts against the US Legislature on January 6 may prompt the repetition of similar situations against the authorities and government buildings throughout the country.

File-Image of the exterior of the Capitol during the assault by supporters of then President Donald Trump, in Washington, United States, on January 6, 2021. © REUTERS – Leah Milli

“The information suggests that some ideologically motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of government authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived complaints fueled by false narratives, may continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,” the statement said.

An intelligence official involved in drafting the documents said the decision to issue the report was prompted by the conclusion that Biden’s peaceful inauguration last week could create a false sense of security, as “the intention to participate in violence has not disappeared “among extremists angered by the result of the presidential elections.

The swearing in of the current president took place under an unprecedented scenario with tighter security measures than usual, which included the deployment of more than 20,000 National Guard soldiers. Authorities have reported that around 5,000 soldiers will remain in Washington over the next few weeks, as Trump faces his second impeachment trial in the Senate, accused of “inciting insurrection” for allegedly motivating the mob that attacked the heart of American democracy.

National Guard soldiers near the Capitol building a day before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington, U.S., on January 19, 2021. © Reuters / Andrew Kelly

Trump spent two months asserting without evidence that his defeat in the November presidential election was the result of widespread electoral fraud. The courts of different states dismissed their complaints.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, who served during George W. Bush’s presidency, said attacks by far-right domestic extremists are not new, but the deaths attributed to them in recent years in the United States have exceeded those linked to jihadists such as al-Qaeda. “We have to be honest and face what the real risk is,” he said.

So far, federal authorities have indicted more than 150 people for the Capitol siege, including some with ties to far-right extremist groups such as the Three Percent and the Oath Keepers.

