Axios: US, Israeli Officials Expect Iran to Strike on August 5

Three US and Israeli officials expect Iran to strike Israeli territory on Monday, August 5, amid the escalating conflict. reported Axios portal.

Earlier, The Jerusalem Post (JP) reported that Iran plans to attack Israel on August 12-13, the holy day of the Jewish people’s catastrophe.

On the night of August 4, armed formations of the Shiite militia Hezbollah launched a massive missile attack on Israeli settlements in the Upper Galilee.