An executive order from US President Joe Biden to target Israeli settlers who have carried out violent actions against Palestinians in the West Bank. Politico, citing administration and congressional sources and documents seen, anticipates the White House's move. The measure provides sanctions against individuals who have participated in this violence, whether killing or forcibly dispossessing Palestinians from their lands.

Biden in these hours has to deal with internal pressure, including from a wing of the Democratic Party, to take a more severe attitude towards Israel which has been waging a war in Gaza for almost four months now that critics consider a reaction disproportionate to Hamas attacks.

The crackdown is obviously not shared by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Israel takes action against anyone who violates the law in all places, and therefore there is no need for drastic measures on this issue,” says the prime minister, highlighting that “the vast majority of residents in Judea and Samaria are law-abiding citizens , many of whom are now fighting or are reservists to protect Israel.”

“Israel must do more to stop the violence against civilians in the West Bank and punish those responsible,” replies Antony J. Blinken, US secretary of state. “There is no justification for extremist violence against civilians, whatever the origin.”

The State Department names the four settlers affected by the measures: David Chai Chasdai, who started the attack on the village of Huwara in which a Palestinian was killed; Eitan Tanjil, who attacked Palestinian farmers and the Israeli pacifists who defended them; Shalom Zicherman, who attacked Israeli peace activists in the West Bank: Yinon Levi who regularly leads groups of settlers who attack Palestinians and Bedouin civilians.