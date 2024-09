US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was necessary to “find out exactly what happened” before any response | Photo: EFE/Orlando Barria

The US State Department and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday (6) that they are investigating the death of a US activist of Turkish origin during a protest in the West Bank.

Two Palestinian doctors told The Associated Press that Aysenur Egzi Eygi, 26, was shot in the head by an Israeli soldier while taking part in a demonstration against Israeli settler settlements in the town of Beita.

According to information from The Times of Israel, the IDF confirmed that during operations in the region, troops opened fire on a “main instigator” who was throwing stones at the military and “posing a threat.”

“An allegation that a foreign national was shot dead in the area is being investigated. The details of the incident and the circumstances under which she was shot are under investigation,” the IDF reported.

In a brief statement, the US State Department said that it was “a tragic death” and that it was “urgently gathering information about the circumstances” and that it would comment on the case in more detail after that.

The ministry said that for the Washington government “there is no higher priority than the safety of American citizens” and sent condolences to Eygi’s family.

“First, we will find out exactly what happened and draw the necessary conclusions and consequences from that,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. (With EFE Agency)