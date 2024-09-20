US Deputy Ambassador to the Security Council Robert Wood said that Hezbollah continued to attack Israel with Iranian support, stressing that Israel has “the right to defend itself against Hezbollah attacks.”

“We expect all parties to abide by international law,” Wood added.

He continued, saying: “We still believe in a diplomatic solution. We will spare no effort to support calm and a political solution. We will continue our efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution on the Lebanese front.”

The Israeli military said it carried out an air strike that killed a senior Hezbollah military official in a densely populated neighborhood in southern Beirut on Friday.

It was the deadliest attack on Lebanon’s capital in years, with at least 14 others reported killed in the attack.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs targeted and killed Ibrahim Aqil, commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, and 10 Hezbollah members.

Lebanese health officials said at least 14 people were killed and 66 others injured there, with nine of the wounded in critical condition.

Earlier Friday, Hezbollah bombarded northern Israel with 140 rockets as the region awaited the retaliation promised by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah for this week’s mass bombing of Hezbollah members’ pagers and walkie-talkies.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire regularly since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel sparked Israel’s devastating military offensive in Gaza.

But while the cross-border attacks have raised fears of a full-scale regional war, they have largely hit evacuated communities in northern Israel and parts of southern Lebanon.

The last time Israel hit Beirut was in an airstrike in July, which killed senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr.