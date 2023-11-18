WP: US, Israel and Hamas close to agreement on five-day pause in fighting in Gaza

The US, Israel and Hamas are close to an agreement on a five-day pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of hostages. This is reported by The Washington Post.

The agreement involves the release of 50 or more hostages in exchange for a cessation of hostilities by all parties to the conflict. The truce will be monitored from the air.

Negotiations took place in Doha, Hamas was represented with the help of Qatari mediators. For Israel, as the publication writes, the decision to agree to a pause is given with great difficulty.

The hostages may begin to be released in the very near future. Hamas is believed to be forcibly detaining more than 200 people.

The day before, on November 18, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there were no agreements on the release of the hostages. He promised to immediately release information about the deal as soon as it is reached.