Brazil had the 2nd best participation in its history, with 3 gold medals; the result, however, was inferior to the performance in Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro

With the end of the Paris Olympics this Sunday (11.Aug.2024), the United States finished the competition as the great champion of the Games, winning 40 gold medals, 44 silver medals and 42 bronze medals.

Furthermore, China came in 2nd place, with 40 gold medals. In contrast, Japan completed the podium in 3rd place, with 20 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals. Therefore, Japan remained among the top Olympic nations, demonstrating its sporting strength.

Additionally, Australia secured 4th place, accumulating 18 golds, 19 silvers and 16 bronzes. Meanwhile, France, the host of the Games, came in 5th place. Although France stood out with 26 silver medals, it failed to rank among the biggest winners in terms of gold medals.

On the European continent, the Netherlands and Great Britain occupied 6th and 7th positions, respectively. Then, South Korea, Italy and Germany completed the top 10 of the most victorious nations.

Brazil achieves 2nd best Olympic participation

THE Brazil ended his participation in the Paris Olympics in 20th place in the overall medal table, obtaining 3 golds, 7 silvers and 10 bronzes.

The result represents the country’s 2nd best performance in the history of the Olympic Games, behind only the campaign held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The Brazilian medals were distributed as follows:

Athletics : 0 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze

: 0 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze Boxing : 0 gold, 0 silver and 1 bronze

: 0 gold, 0 silver and 1 bronze Speed ​​Canoeing : 0 gold, 1 silver and 0 bronze

: 0 gold, 1 silver and 0 bronze Soccer : 0 gold, 1 silver and 0 bronze

: 0 gold, 1 silver and 0 bronze Artistic Gymnastics : 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze

: 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze Judo : 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze

: 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze Skateboard : 0 gold, 0 silver and 2 bronze

: 0 gold, 0 silver and 2 bronze Surfing : 0 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze

: 0 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze Taekwondo : 0 gold, 0 silver and 1 bronze

: 0 gold, 0 silver and 1 bronze Volleyball : 0 gold, 0 silver and 1 bronze

: 0 gold, 0 silver and 1 bronze Beach Volleyball: 1 gold, 0 silver and 0 bronze

Although it was not among the main Olympic powers, Brazil demonstrated progress in several modalities. In contrast, among Latin American countries, Argentina came in 52nd place, with 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze. On the other hand, Mexico obtained 3 silvers and 2 bronzes, while Colombia won 3 silvers and 1 bronze.