The United States is still “not ready” to reestablish diplomatic relations with Venezuela, despite the rapprochement process being carried out by the two countries and the decision of the government chaired by Joe Biden, on Wednesday (18), to suspend certain sanctions applied against the Nicolás Maduro regime.

This was stated this Thursday (19), in a virtual press conference, by the US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols.

“We are considering an invitation to visit [o diplomata americano] Francisco Palmieri, but I think we are not ready to define the possibility of a change in diplomatic relations until later in the democratic transition process,” Nichols said.

Venezuela and the United States have had diplomatic relations severed since 2019. Maduro said on Wednesday that he hopes to receive “soon” a visit from American diplomat Francisco Palmieri, appointed head of mission of the US State Department for Venezuela, based in Bogotá .

In an interview with Efe Agency, Biden’s main advisor for Latin America, Juan González, explained that the trip has not yet been defined, but assured that “there is interest” in Palmieri going to Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, to “talk to representatives of Nicolás Maduro” and the opposition, and who will be “inside the country to support the electoral path”.

Nichols’ speech comes one day after the United States announced, on Wednesday, a six-month suspension of sanctions against Venezuela’s oil and gas, after the Maduro regime and the opposition Unitary Platform signed, in Barbados, an agreement guarantees that there will be presidential elections in the second half of 2024, which includes electoral observation.

The suspension of sanctions will be temporary and the United States has warned that it will go back on its word if Venezuela does not “follow the agreed electoral route”. A situation Nichols hopes not to see.

“We are seeing positive actions from both sides and I hope it doesn’t come to that. I am confident that both parties will take positive steps towards holding elections and a better democratic situation in Venezuela, as well as a better economic relationship normal between the USA and Venezuela that benefits both peoples and the region as a whole”, he stated.

For the US, sanctions policy “has always been a way to promote positive changes” and Biden’s administration is “optimistic” about Venezuela’s future thanks to this “path to competitive and transparent elections”.

This suspension of sanctions was announced on the same day that deportation flights between the US and Venezuela began, another sign of cooperation between the two countries.

Also present at Nichols’ news conference was Luis Miranda, deputy assistant secretary for communications at the Department of Homeland Security, who said 127 people left the United States yesterday, 104 men and 23 women.

“We are expelling Venezuelans who entered the United States irregularly and who have been determined to have no legal basis to remain in the United States,” said Miranda, who assured that these flights will continue from now on.

“We have repatriated more than 300,000 people since May 11. This includes Venezuelans and we will continue in the coming days, there will be more flights”, he added, without giving details on the number of people who will be affected.