No relaxation. The United States remains the “greatest enemy” of North Korea and their hostile policy towards Pyongyang does not change regardless of their president, said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, quoted Saturday (January 9) by the official news agency KCNA.

“Our diplomatic activities should be focused and redirected on the mastery of the United States, our greatest enemy and main obstacle to our innovative development”Kim Jong-un told the ruling Workers’ Party congress in Pyongyang, less than two weeks before the inauguration of next US President Joe Biden.

“No matter who is in power in the United States, the true nature of the United States and its fundamental policies towards North Korea never change,” he continued, promising to strengthen ties with “anti-imperialist, independent forces”.

The North Korean leader also called for the development of more efficient nuclear weapons. North Korea would not do “misuse” nuclear weapons, Kim Jong-un said, but the country is looking to expand its nuclear arsenal, including strike capabilities “preventive” and “retaliation” and warheads of different sizes.

Kim Jong-un called for the development of hypersonic weapons, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), spy satellites and drones. North Korea is also preparing to test and produce various new weapons, and a nuclear submarine is nearing completion, according to the North Korean leader.

A spokesperson for Joe Biden’s campaign declined to comment on the statements. But the former vice-president of Barack Obama had called Kim Jong-un “thug” during his election campaign. In 2019, North Korea declared that Joe Biden was a “enraged dog” who should have “beat to death with a stick”.