Montevideo. The United States is in a space race with China to take astronauts to the Moon and not with Russia, since it is the first two that have the capacity to reach the Earth’s satellite in the medium term, said Tuesday the administrator of NASA, Bill Nelson.

“I think the space race is with China, you look at the Chinese government’s actions on Earth, everything they’re testing. We want to make sure that the ideals of the Artemis Agreement on the peaceful use of space exploration I don’t want China to go to the south pole of the Moon and say ‘this is ours, go away’, we want it to be accessible to everyone, not just China,” Nelson told a news conference.

In response to whether China or Russia was the competition for the US in a space race for the south pole of the moon, the official added that “I don’t think many people can say that Russia can land on the moon at the south pole with people in the time that we are considering”.