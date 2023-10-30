White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANNA ROSE LAYDEN

In a press conference held this Monday (30), White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre expressed the American government’s concern about the “alarming increase in cases of anti-Semitism reported in schools and university campuses” since the attacks by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas against the State of Israel, which took place on October 7th.

At the press conference, Jean-Pierre highlighted that American authorities are “closely monitoring” cases of anti-Semitism in US educational institutions and that “measures are being taken” by authorities “to address this worrying trend”.

According to Jean-Pierre, the US Department of Education is streamlining and facilitating the process so that students facing both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia can file complaints with greater safety and ease. The initiative seeks to ensure a more effective response to cases of religious discrimination in educational institutions.

Jean-Pierre emphasized that the administration of US President Joe Biden is also engaged in “meetings with Jewish leaders and universities to discuss the threat of anti-Semitism on campuses.”

Since the beginning of the war in the Middle East, triggered by Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel, several student movements in the USA have held pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Recently, several Harvard student groups released a letter blaming Israel for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.