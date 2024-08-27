Mexico City.- Both the American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico (Amcham) and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Mexico (CanCham) warned that the reform to the Judicial Branch that the Mexican Executive seeks to implement will generate risk and uncertainty for investments and companies.

In a statement, Amcham indicated that in every democracy the path to strengthening the rule of law must be evaluated, debated and enriched, and if multiple voices are raised in a chorus of warnings, it is prudent to pay attention.

“Our Chamber has thoroughly analyzed judicial reform and has shared recommendations with the current government, the transitional government and representatives of Congress. “As companies invested in Mexico and generating millions of jobs for decades, we see in the reform of the Judicial Branch risks to its independence, and a potential delay in the professionalization of specialized justice, increased costs, reduced effectiveness of the judicial system and the creation of uncertainty for investment,” he said.

He agreed with the United States Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, on the vision of an integration of countries, which transforms the region into an example of economic prosperity, for which this vision requires legal certainty, judicial transparency and clarity in the application of the laws.

“Given this concern expressed by the private sector, we call for continued dialogue to carefully evaluate the potential consequences of this and other reforms, and we reaffirm our commitment to collaborate in the creation of public policies that strengthen legal security and Mexico’s competitiveness,” it said. CanCham expressed its concern about the constitutional initiative to reform the Judiciary and the disappearance of various autonomous bodies. “These reforms may have negative implications on the certainty, transparency and professionalism in the management of the matters that these entities are in charge of,” it said in a statement. The organization reiterated its commitment to promoting trade and investment between Mexico and Canada, and said it is convinced of the immense potential that North American society offers Mexico in the most varied sectors. “CanCham reiterates its fullest willingness to establish bridges of constructive and proactive dialogue with the current representatives and with those appointed by the incoming federal government,” it concluded.