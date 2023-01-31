United States.- The US Department of Justice asked Tesla deliver documents related to their autonomous driving programs Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, according to documents filed with regulators.

“To the best of our knowledge, no government agency in any ongoing investigation has determined that any illegality has occurred,” declared Tesla in filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The electric vehicle maker warned that if the government decides to take action against you, this could impact your business.

The Justice Department has not commented on the matter.

Austin, Texas-based Tesla Inc. is already facing numerous investigations from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over problems with its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving autonomous driving programs.

Despite the names these programs have, Tesla clarifies on its website that the cars are not fully autonomous. Vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving are capable of driving on streets in many cases, but experts say the system can make mistakes, something even CEO Elon Musk has acknowledged.

“We’re not saying they’re ready to go without anyone behind the wheel,” declared Musk in October.

The systems have been under investigation by NHTSA since June 2016, after the driver of one of the Autopilot-enabled vehicles was killed when the car ran under a trailer in Florida. Another investigation was launched in August 2021, when a Tesla vehicle with Autopilot he crashed into emergency vehicles. At least 14 Teslas have crashed into emergency vehicles using the Autopilot system.

NHTSA has dispatched investigators to 35 traffic accidents involving Tesla vehicles in which automated driving systems were apparently used. Nineteen people died in those events, including two motorcyclists.