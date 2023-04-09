Training plans for Ukrainian troops by NATO and the United States, calculations of casualties on both sides, photographs of delivery dates for Western weapons to Kiev, a situation study on Bakhmut and even sensitive information on China and the Middle East. All this is part of a hundred classified documents from the Pentagon and the Atlantic Alliance that have begun to circulate on social networks in a surprising leak whose consequences are still unknown, but which could influence the most immediate plans for a counter-offensive by Ukraine in the Donbas.

The US Department of Justice has opened an investigation after the reports appeared on channels such as Telegram and Twitter last Friday, while the intelligence agencies of various countries try to calculate the damage. The files, many of them photographic copies of official meeting minutes or analyses, refer to national security secrets and confidences that theoretically should only be found in a handful of military hands. The first suspicions are directed at pro-Russian hackers or Russia itself.

The fact is even more serious because only twenty-four hours before this discovery, the Joe Biden Administration admitted that it was already investigating a possible leak, apparently limited to combat plans in Ukraine, which now looks thick. An official from this agency has acknowledged to ‘The New York Times’ that the published papers are a “nightmare” for espionage not only from the US, but also from Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, since the five Countries share many of their intelligence jobs. The leak could compromise them as a whole, since it would include the dissemination of methods used by secret service agents to collect data, says ‘The Washington Post’.

Researchers have not yet determined the date the copies began to be posted. But one “top secret” dossier refers to March 1 and another is a military training schedule for the first four months of this year for Ukrainian soldiers with NATO forces. Apparently, the US Department of Defense has found evidence that some files already appeared a month ago in a video game chat room. However, they went largely unnoticed until this month an anonymous user posted at least one map of the war situation in Bakhmut on an extremist forum and, later, other slides on Telegram, according to CNN.

“Since many were images of documents, it appears that it was a deliberate leak by someone who wanted to damage the efforts of Ukraine, the United States and NATO,” Mick Mulroy, a former senior Pentagon official, explained to The New York Times. Washington has accelerated the investigations in search of the author or authors of the leak. There are fears that the exposed files are only a part and that there will be more revelations in the coming days.

Apparently, the latter contain secret analytical material on international terrorism, China, the Middle East or the Indo-Pacific region, where the United States has affected in recent months after signing the AUKUS pact with the United Kingdom and Australia.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky and his top military commanders have discredited the veracity of the leaks and claim that they contain “a huge amount of fictitious information”, despite the fact that Western media have recognized the legitimacy of at least a certain percentage of them. the copied dossiers. Among them would be revealing data on the units that Kiev plans to mobilize in a counterattack against the Russian invaders and estimates of the supposed fragility of its forces after more than a year of war, as well as its dependence on training and shipments of weapons from NATO countries.

Modified the number of casualties



Kiev points to a “disinformation” operation ordered from Russia in order to undermine trust between the allies, influence them “psychologically” and try to wreck plans for a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive by sowing false information. Analysts from the Wagner Group, a division of the Russian paramilitary company dedicated to cyber warfare, maintain the opposite and argue that everything would be due to an international maneuver tending to mislead Russian Intelligence.

An indication that does point to Moscow’s responsibility is a visibly altered casualty report, which gives the Ukrainian Army a high number of deaths in combat compared to a very low number in the Russian ranks. However, the fact that the manipulation is very notorious and that the authentic document is in circulation confuses the situation because, as the experts say, if it is about deceiving the opposite side, why leak a real report and its altered copy? at the same time?