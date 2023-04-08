Secret Pentagon documents on military aid to Ukraine were published on social media. US officials say the trades would have been altered. Kiev accuses “Russian disinformation operation”. The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the leakage of classified Pentagon documents on social networks. The documents would detail US and NATO military aid to war-torn Ukraine.

According to US authorities, the documents would have been altered or used as part of a disinformation campaign.

“We are in communication with the Department of Defense regarding this matter and have launched an investigation,” a Department of Justice spokesman said on Friday (07/04).

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh also said an internal review was underway.

On condition of anonymity, three US officials told Reuters news agency that Russia or pro-Russian elements were likely behind the leak.

What is known about the leaked documents

The documents are labeled classified and have dates ranging from February 23, 2023 to March 1, 2023. They appear to detail deliveries of weapons and other equipment to Ukraine with more accurate timelines than those the US has traditionally released publicly.

However, US officials interviewed by Reuters said the documents appeared to have been altered to reduce the death toll among Russians, according to an informal assessment by those sources, independent of the official investigation into the leak. Such a change would reinforce the possible participation of Russians in the leak.

One of the documents published on the social network says that between 16,000 and 17,500 Russians have died since the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow on February 24, 2022. The US, for its part, has previously reported a figure of around 200,000 Russians dead and wounded.

Ukraine’s reaction

Ukrainian officials played down the idea that military intelligence was compromised by the leak.

“It is very important to remember that in recent decades, the most successful operations of Russia’s special services took place in Photoshop,” Andriy Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate, said in an interview on Ukrainian television.

“From a preliminary analysis of these materials, we see false and distorted figures on losses on both sides, with some of the information collected from open sources.”

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the documents contain “a large amount of fictitious information” and resemble “a Russian disinformation operation to sow doubts about Ukraine’s planned counter-offensive”.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office released a statement on Friday about a meeting he had with his top military officials, noting that “participants in the meeting focused on measures to prevent the leakage of information about the plans of the defense forces of Ukraine”.

ek (AP, Reuters, DPA)