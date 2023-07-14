AFPi

The US Federal Trade Commission is investigating OpenAI to determine whether its popular ChatGPT app harms consumers by generating false information and whether its technology misuses user data.

Backed by Microsoft, OpenAI was notified of the investigation in a 20-page questionnaire, in which it is asked to describe incidents where users were falsely defamed and to share the company’s efforts to ensure they don’t happen again. The investigation was reported by The Washington Post.

OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT last November stunned the world by showing the power of Large Language Models (LLM), a form of artificial intelligence (AI) known as “generative AI”, which can produce in seconds a content similar to that created by man.

Amidst the buzz caused by this technology’s capabilities, authorities have received reports that these models could also generate offensive, false or strange content, sometimes referred to as “hallucinations”.

The regulatory authority’s investigation focuses on how this aspect could harm users, according to the questionnaire, but also delves into OpenAI’s use of private data to build its world-leading model.

The company’s GPT-4 is the underlying technology behind ChatGPT, as well as dozens of other programs from companies that pay OpenAI a fee in order to access their model for their own use.

A Commerce Commission investigation does not necessarily entail further action, and the authority may close the case if it is satisfied with the company’s response. If the regulator perceives illegal or unsafe practices, it will require corrective measures and may file a lawsuit.

