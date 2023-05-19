Was Antonio López de Santa Anna responsible for Mexico losing half of its territory? Although many Mexicans believe it, in reality there were different factors that influenced the ceding of Mexican territory to the United States, mainly the independence of Texas and US expansionism, as well as the instability of the Mexican government, which was in economic and social chaos. political.

175 years ago, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo put an end to the US intervention in Mexico, a conflict that resulted in the ceding of much of the Mexican territory. The conditions of the Treaty demanded that the southern country would cede 55% of its territory, the current States of California, Nevada, Utah, and a large part of Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona. Mexico also had to give up any claim to Texas and had to recognize the Rio Grande as its southern border. In return, The United States paid 15 million dollars (currently 470 million).

The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo had as its main consequences changes in the borders and marked a new era for both countries, but why did Mexico have to cede half of its territory?

Reasons for the war between Mexico and the United States

Instability in northern Mexico and US expansionism under the Government of President James K. Polk, who had successfully annexed the then Republic of Texas and the Orgeon Territory, led to US intervention. After the annexation of Texas, Polk sought to acquire the Mexican territory of Alta California and Santa Fe de Nuevo México, and sent John Slidell, a representative, to Mexico City with an offer of $25 million to the Mexican government, with the idea that they accept the border at Río Grande and cede the provinces of Alta California and Santa Fe.

At that time, Mexico had not yet recognized the independence of Texas. In Mexico, President José Joaquín de Herrera was seen as a traitor for considering peaceful settlements of the Texas issue with Slidell and was removed from his post. His successor, Mariano Paredes y Arrillaga, reaffirmed Mexico’s claim to Texas.

President Polk ordered General Zachary Taylor, who had previously been sent to Texas to protect the disputed lands, to advance to the Rio Grande. Ulysses S. Grant, then a lieutenant in Taylor’s army, later revealed that the goal was to start a war without attacking first, thereby weakening any political opposition to the war. By then, several members of the government, including the Whigs, a conservative political party, were against a war with Mexico and the acquisition of its territory. In fact, the war with Mexico became a partisan fact and played a role in the origins of the American Civil War.

Mexico responded to the US advances with attacks. Polk declared war citing that “Mexico […] It has invaded our territory and spilled American blood on American soil.” A young Whig congressman from Illinois, Abraham Lincoln, challenged that assertion, calling it “a daring fascination of history.”

President Paredes published a manifesto on May 23, 1846 and the Mexican Congress declared war on July 7, 1846.

the end of the war

The Mexican Army found itself militarily outnumbered and many of its cities were occupied by Americans, so it could not be defended with conventional warfare techniques. The United States considered annexing all of Mexico but there were strong objections in its congress on racial grounds. South Carolina Senator John C. Calhoun argued that absorbing Mexico would put US institutions and the country’s character at risk, noting that “We have never dreamed of incorporating into our Union any other than the white race – the free white race. Rhode Island Whig Senator John Clarke also opposed it, stating: “Incorporating such a disjointed and degraded mass into our political and social rights, even on a limited basis, would be fatally destructive to our country’s institutions. There is a moral pestilence in these people, which is contagious. A leprosy that will destroy us”.

Polk appointed Nicholas Trist as his negotiator and sent him to Mexico with orders to agree to an armistice. The proposed restitution came to $30 million depending on Trist’s ability to ensure that Mexico handed over Baja California, Alta California (which had already been conquered under the Treaty of Cahuenga), the Nueces Strip (the region between the Nueces River and the Rio Grande to southern Texas) and New Mexico. However, President Polk and General Winfield Scott expressed dissatisfaction with Trist’s work and ordered him to leave Mexico.

Ignoring the order, Trist wrote a letter to Washington, detailing his reasons for staying. He later succeeded in negotiating the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo on February 2, 1848. The treaty was created under the administration of President Manuel de la Peña y Peña, who took office after Herrera was removed. Under the terms of the treaty, a smaller cession of Mexican territory was agreed to, contrary to what many expansionists wanted. As part of the agreement, the US government agreed to pay Mexico $15 million and assume debts owed by the Mexican government to US citizens. All of Baja California came under Mexican control, which caused discontent in Polk, who reluctantly signed the treaty. The United States ratified the agreement on May 10.

In Mexico, the majority of Congress supported the government’s decision to achieve peace under the Treaty, considering it a national necessity, since the country could not continue the war without facing certain defeat and would risk losing all the territory. The Treaty was approved and ratified by Congress on May 19, ending the war. Ratifications were exchanged on May 30, and the Treaty was proclaimed on July 4, 1848.

The territories that the United States received included some or all of the current states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. The amount of land obtained by the northern country later grew with the 1854 Sale of Mesilla, which ceded to the United States parts of what is now southern Arizona and New Mexico.

Trist later commented on the treaty: “My sense of shame as an American was much stronger than that of the Mexicans could be.” Upon his return, he was fired for his insubordination.

What was the role of Antonio López de Santa Anna in the cession of territory?

During the Texas War for Independence, President Antonio López de Santa Anna was captured by the Texas Army. Although some argued that he should be assassinated for the deaths of Texan soldiers, the man convinced Acting President David G. Burnet to let him return to Mexico to convince the government to grant Texas independence. For this he signed the Treaties of Velasco on May 14, 1836, in which the first step was taken for Mexico to recognize independence.

The Mexican Congress was scandalized by Santa Anna’s actions and annulled the treaties. Santa Anna was removed as president and replaced by Anastasio Bustamante. Congress noted that Santa Anna “had offered nothing on behalf of the nation.” After this, he was exiled from the country.

In 1838, he was able to leave exile during the Pastry War, fighting against the French army, redeeming himself on the battlefield. Later he was able to return to national politics. After returning as president, in 1842 he again attacked Texas without success. Later he was exiled again to Cuba.

During the US intervention in Mexico, Santa Anna returned to the country on August 6, 1846, stating that he had no aspirations for the presidency but that he offered his military experience to fight against the United States. President Polk tried to make deals with Santa Anna, which he refused. Santa Anna has been credited as being responsible for extending the war, which went against Polk’s desire for a short showdown.

At the Battle of Cerro Gordo, the United States Army captured his cork leg prosthesis, which he wore after losing his leg in the Pie War. The limb is a US war trophy held by the Illinois State Military Museum. Another leg was also captured.

Santa Anna was not directly involved in the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. Although many Mexicans point out that he was responsible for selling part of the country, this was not the case. After Mexico’s defeat in the War, Santa Anna was exiled once more. He would return in 1853 at the invitation of conservative members of the Government.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country