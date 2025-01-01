FC St. Pauli has signed 13-time US international James Sands from New York City FC. As the Bundesliga club announced, the 24-year-old defensive midfielder is coming on loan and will stay with Hamburg until the end of the season. Sands, who can also play in central defense, comes from the US club’s youth academy. He has already appeared in the Champions League for Glasgow Rangers, for whom he also played on loan in 2022/2023. The access brings a “very exciting mix of athleticism and football skills,” commented St. Pauli’s sports director Andreas Bornemann. “Since he has already played at a high level in Europe, we trust him to acclimatize quickly with us and in the Bundesliga.”