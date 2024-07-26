Gallup poll shows decline in US Olympic viewership; country is most successful in history of the games and favorite to top medals table

U.S. viewers’ interest in the Olympics has fallen after low ratings for the Tokyo Games, which were impacted by coronavirus pandemic restrictions, according to a survey by the Gallupreleased on Thursday (25.Jul.2024).

The scenario suggests that the Paris Games may face challenges in capturing the attention of the United States public. However, women’s gymnastics, with a focus on Simone Bilesemerges as a significant point of interest, being the most anticipated sport by those interviewed.

According to the survey, 30% of respondents have no intention of watching any Olympic event, 34% plan to watch a little – despite the optimism of bookmakers that the country will lead the medal table at the Paris Olympic Games – and only 35% intend to watch a reasonable or large amount of the games.

This latter group represents a decrease from the 48 percent who, before the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, expressed a desire to watch. Gallup did not assess viewing intentions for the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed by a year.

Prime time coverage of NBC The Tokyo Olympics drew roughly half the viewership of the previous Summer Games, while the Beijing Olympics had the lowest U.S. viewership for a Winter Games.

Both events took place under severe restrictions, dampening the usual enthusiasm. The NBCwhich holds the U.S. broadcast rights through 2032, is looking to reverse that trend by incorporating non-Olympic artists and athletes into its coverage.

The last three editions of the Games, including Pyeongchang in 2018, were held in time zones unfavorable for live prime-time broadcasting by NBC, which did not immediately comment on the survey.

However, the U.S. gymnastics team, led by Biles, could be a big draw, with 42 percent of respondents choosing women’s gymnastics as their most anticipated sport and about two-thirds putting it in their top three. Competitions begin with qualifying rounds on Sunday.