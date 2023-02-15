The United States intercepted, on February 14, four Russian planes near Alaska that were in international airspace, these were detected due to an operation that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) carried out routinely.

The ‘Norad’ said in a statement that Russian aircraft had never entered the “sovereign airspace“ from the US or Canada and clarified that they were not “in no way related“with the Chinese spy balloon or with the three unidentified flying objects that have gone down in the last two weeks.

Specifically, the Russian planes were in “lto Air Defense Identification Zone” of Alaska, air traffic space that is supervised by the national armed forces to prevent threats.

According to ‘Norad’, the Russian aircraft were a Tupolev Tu-95 military aircraft and a Sukhoi Su-35 air defense fighter.

In addition, he indicated that it has been presented “russian activity“in that shape zone”usual” and that it is not seen as a threat or “provocation“In fact, he stressed that he had anticipated the activity last Tuesday and that he was prepared to intercept the planes.

He also recalled that since 2007 an average of six to seven Russian military aircraft have been intercepted per year in the air defense identification zone: “These numbers have varied each year until reaching a maximum of 15 artifacts “.

The reason for the US concern is because, on February 4, it detected a balloon “spy” Chinese over Atlantic waters off the coast of South Carolina, in addition to having shot down three other flying objects in its territory and Canada, of which it has not been possible for the moment confirm its origin.

