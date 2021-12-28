During talks with Russia on security issues, which will take place on January 10, 2022, the United States intends to act from a position of containment on the situation in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on December 28 during a telephone briefing.

“When we sit down at the negotiating table, Russia will be able to voice its concerns, and we will also discuss our concerns about Russia’s activities. There will be areas where we can make progress and areas where we disagree. This is the essence of diplomacy “, – leads TASS words of State Department spokesman Ned Price.

He added that the Russians have presented proposals that the United States is ready to discuss with allies and partners. According to him, the Russian side knows that among the proposals there are those that are unacceptable for the United States and European allies.

“Our task is to determine with our allies and partners whether there is potential for dialogue and consultation in those areas that make sense for such a discussion,” Price stressed.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed the dates of the talks on Tuesday and expressed hope that the dialogue with the United States in Geneva would kick off a process that would give Moscow new security guarantees from the West.

US President Joe Biden on Monday signed the defense budget law, which provides for the allocation of $ 300 million to support the armed forces of Ukraine and another billion dollars for European defense in general.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the United States and NATO on security guarantees. It follows from the documents that the alliance should refuse to conduct any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian Federation expects to receive concrete answers from the United States in January to proposals on security guarantees. At the same time, he stressed that the United States and European countries are conducting unambiguous maneuvers and exercises in the immediate vicinity of the borders of the Russian Federation, and this cannot but cause concern on the Russian side.