NYT: US intelligence warned about the outcome of permission for Kyiv to strike deep into Russia

US intelligence has warned of the outcome of the US decision to allow Kyiv to launch long-range missiles deep into Russia. The warning from the intelligence service was revealed by the publication The New York Times (NYT), citing sources.

According to the intelligence conclusion, Russia’s response to such a permit for Ukraine will be very serious. In addition, this decision will not in any way affect the development of the conflict for Kyiv.

According to department experts, Moscow will take measures against the United States and allies in response, including lethal strikes on American territory. The second option is that saboteurs in Europe may become more active and start setting fires, as well as attacks on American and European military bases, but intelligence officers believe that the first scenario is the most likely.

The source emphasized that permission to fire long-range weapons deep into Russia will not be able to change the balance of forces at the front, since its next deliveries were not discussed, and now the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) have an extremely limited supply.

On the eve of the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the White House said that a change in the US approach to allowing the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike deep into the Russian Federation is not expected. According to official representative Karine Jean-Pierre, this may be discussed, but not in the context of a change in Washington’s approaches.