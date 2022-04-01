United States.- The government of United Statesbased on declassified intelligence reports, claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been misinformed about the war that started in Ukraine.

Likewise, the White House emphasized that, according to the information, Putin’s relations with his state would have weakened from the invasion of Ukrainian territory, because the Russian president thinks that his nation’s troops deceived him.

“We have information that Putin believes he was misled by the Russian military, which has caused ongoing tension with his staff,” US government communications director Kate Bendingfield told a news conference.

Also, the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkenfrom Algeria, argued that one of the weak points of autocratic governments, like that of Russia, is that “there is no longer anyone who tells the truth” or who can even aspire to tell it.

Meanwhile, last Wednesday a high-ranking US official, who remained anonymous, maintained that, from the point of view of the Western administration, Vladimir Putin is being misled by his advisers about the unflattering performance of the Russian military in the Ukraine, because none of his subordinates dare to tell him the truth.

“From our point of view, Putin is misled by his advisers about the poor performance of the Russian armed forces and the severity of the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy, because his top advisers are afraid to tell him the truth,” the server said. US public.

The government of the president Joe Biden revealed the state of Putin’s relations with his officials after questions arose about the link between him and his defense minister, Sergei Shoiguwho appeared publicly a few days ago after two weeks absent.

“Putin did not even know that his army was recruiting and losing conscripts in Ukraine, which shows a clear interruption in the flow of reliable information reaching the Russian president,” said the anonymous official quoted above.