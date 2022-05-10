Washington (agencies)

Russia’s three-month-old war in Ukraine has somewhat reached a stalemate, and Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be preparing for a long-running conflict, two senior US intelligence officials said yesterday. “The Russians are not winning, the Ukrainians are not winning,” Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lieutenant General Scott Bearer told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

“So far, between 8 and 10 Russian generals were killed in the bloody war,” he added.

At the same hearing, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said yesterday that “the United States believes that a Russian victory in Donbass, eastern Ukraine, may not end the war.”

“According to our assessment, President Putin is preparing for a protracted conflict in Ukraine, during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond Donbass,” she said. She added that “Putin is counting on the weakness of the West’s resolve over time and with the continuation of the conflict,” noting that concern revolves around how the conflict will develop in the coming months.