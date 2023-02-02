Burns said at a foreign policy event at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., that the CIA estimates that the next six months will be “decisive” for Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces.

The US official’s statement came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of mobilizing its armed forces to “take revenge” on Ukraine and Europe, which supports Kyiv in the face of the Russian invasion.

“Russia is massing its forces. We all know that. It wants revenge not only on Ukraine but also on free Europe,” Zelensky said at a news conference in Kyiv with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In recent days, the Russian army has intensified its attacks in eastern and southern Ukraine, announcing gains around the bombed city of Bakhmut, which is close to Voglidar.

According to Zelensky, “the dream of a peaceful Europe can only be achieved with Ukraine and only by defeating Russia and its aggression.”