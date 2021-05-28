The US intelligence services announced the presence of some data, with the help of which it will be possible to establish the source of the emergence of a new type of coronavirus. Writes about this The New York Times.

According to the newspaper, intelligence officials have unexplored information, which requires computer analysis to better understand it.

We can talk about such data as the movement of laboratory workers in Wuhan and the nature of the onset of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian demanded that the US authorities explain the outbreak of the mysterious virus in Virginia, which occurred in July 2019, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic. The Chinese authorities have repeatedly pointed out the possibility of a coronavirus leak from the American military laboratory at Fort Detrick and even asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to conduct an international investigation.

At the end of March, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a report following a trip to Wuhan, China, in order to find out the origin of the coronavirus. It says the pandemic is most likely not the result of a laboratory leak.