At United States intelligence agencies came to the conclusion that the Russian President Vladimir Putinfeels cheated by his advisers, since they are giving him “misinformation” about the evolution of the war in Ukraine and the effect of sanctions on the Russian economy.

“We have information that Putin felt deceived by the Russian Armed Forces, which resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership,” the statement said. White House communications director Kate Bedingfieldin a press conference this Wednesday (30).

Bedingfield explained that the US intelligence community revealed information suggesting that Putin was unaware that his military was suffering heavy losses on the battlefield.

“We believe that Putin is getting the wrong information from his advisers about the poor performance of the Russian military and how the Russian economy is being harmed by sanctions. His top advisers are afraid to tell him the truth,” added the White House communications director. .

The United States has been releasing public intelligence information about Russia and Ukraine even before the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

The US made this decision before the invasion because it was trying to stop Putin and, in this case, the aim is to show that the war in Ukraine was a “strategic mistake that left Russia weaker in the long term and increasingly isolated on the world stage”. , highlighted Bedingfield.

In another press conference, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said he agreed with the intelligence agencies’ conclusions but admitted that the US “does not have access to all the information that has been given to Putin”.

Kirby also acknowledged that he is “a little uncomfortable” that the Russian leader does not know what his soldiers are doing in Ukraine.

The US defense spokesman also expressed his fear that this situation would affect the negotiations that have been taking place between Russia and Ukraine to bring their positions closer and reach a ceasefire.

“If (Putin) is not fully informed, how are his negotiators going to come to a lasting agreement? One that, of course, respects Ukraine’s sovereignty. And another problem is that you don’t know how a leader is going to react when he gets bad news. So yeah, it’s worrying,” Kirby opined.