Images from U2 spy planes showed that the Chinese balloon that flew over the United States last week was unmistakably equipped with devices to collect intelligence data and not meteorological, said a senior US official on Thursday.

Detailed images taken by American U2s at high altitude showed that the balloon’s equipment “was clearly for intelligence surveillance and was inconsistent with the equipment aboard the weather balloons”said the State Department.

“It had multiple antennae to include an array likely capable of collecting and geolocate communications”as noted in an official note.

“It was equipped with solar panels large enough to produce the power needed to operate multiple active intelligence data collection sensors“said the official, on condition of anonymity.

A US fighter jet shot down the balloon over the Atlantic on Saturday after it had crossed much of the country, flying over areas where the United States stores nuclear missiles in underground silos and strategic bomber bases.

That incident led the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to cancel an imminent trip to Beijing which had been planned for a long time and was aimed at improving relations between the two rival superpowers.

The official said the United States believes the balloon was under the control of the Chinese People’s Army and is part of a fleet of balloons that Beijing has sent to more than 40 countries on five continents to collect intelligence information.

“We believe that the balloon maker has a direct relationship with the Chinese military,” the official said.

He also maintained that the United States was considering action against Chinese entities linked to the balloon operation, suggesting that could impose sanctions on them.

Early Thursday, Beijing confirmed that rejected a proposal this Saturday US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to hold telephone talks with their Chinese counterparts on the balloon issue.

“This irresponsible and seriously misguided approach by the United States did not create a proper atmosphere for dialogue and exchanges between the two military commands,” China’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

AFP