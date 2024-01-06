Bloomberg: US exposes corruption by pointing to water instead of fuel in China's missiles

US intelligence has uncovered extensive corruption schemes within China's missile forces and throughout the country's defense industry. As one example of a large-scale problem, the American department indicated that Chinese missiles allegedly contained water instead of fuel, reports Bloomberg.

Such corruption incidents have undermined the country's efforts to modernize its military, prompting Chinese President Xi Jinping to carry out sweeping purges of the military, the agency said. Now the United States believes that China will not be able to take part in major armed conflicts in the coming years.

In addition to Chinese missiles filled with water instead of fuel, US intelligence cites other problems. Thus, missile silos stretching over vast territories in the west of China cannot ensure effective launch of missiles, since a problem has arisen with the functioning of the hatches leading out of these silos.