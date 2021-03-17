The 15-page report was released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and depicts threats of foreign interference in the November 2020 US elections. It details that Russia created narratives against Joe Biden and that Iran also interfered to undermine support for Donald Trump.

US intelligence released a report detailing that President Vladimir Putin was likely in command of a program that aimed to interfere in the US presidential elections in favor of Donald Trump, accusations that have increased the tensions between Washington and Moscow.

According to the 15-page document, coordinated by the CIA and the National Security Agency, the Kremlin sought to create a series of exaggerated narratives against the Democratic candidate Joe Biden with the aim of losing popular support. The report assures that Putin supervised or at least approved the meddling in favor of Donald Trump.

In theory, Moscow created a “wide range” of strategies to accentuate internal division in the United States, political polarization and criticism of Joe Biden.

In the conclusions of the investigation, it is said that figures backed by Russia, such as the Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach, recruited unidentified US politicians in their campaign to defame Biden and his son Hunter. Derkach, who got to know Trump’s personal attorney and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, was receiving direct orders from the Kremlin, according to US intelligence.

This image shows former US President Donald Trump with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a joint conference in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018. © Grigory Dukor / Reuters

US intelligence agencies and former special prosecutor Robert Mueller long ago concluded that Russia also interfered in the 2016 US elections to boost Trump’s candidacy with a propaganda campaign aimed at harming former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Mueller found numerous contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia and these events led the former president to the first of his two political trials for alleged pressure on Ukraine for officials of this country to testify against then-candidate Joe Biden.

Something to note is that intelligence officials failed to find interference that attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process, including voter registration, ballot casting, vote counting, or presentation of results. Something especially alluded to by the Donald Trump campaign.

Biden Promises Russia “Will Pay a Price”; the Kremlin stands out from the accusations

The US president spoke to the television channel “ABC” and assured that Russia and Putin “will pay a price” for this interference and confirmed that “it will be soon.” The seriousness of what is stated in the report suggests that harsh sanctions will be imposed against Russia for the events over the next few days. Sanctions that would be added to those already in force for the Navalny case.

Biden was blunt with the Russian leader and assured that he knows him “very well.” The Democrat commented that he thought his counterpart “has no soul” and when asked if he thinks he is a murderer, he answered with a resounding “yes.”

The tension between the two powers has been increasing due to their mutual accusations in different geopolitical aspects. The package of sanctions envisaged by the United States also wants to include Russian cyberattacks against the American company SolarWinds Corp that aimed to penetrate government networks.

The Russian response to such statements was swift and the Kremlin dismissed the matter as “unfounded” and assured that it was prepared to respond to the sanctions against its country. “We consider this report incorrect. It is totally unfounded and does not provide any evidence. We do not agree with its conclusions,” said the spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitri Peskov.

“Russia did not interfere in the previous elections and did not interfere in the 2020 elections cited in this report. Russia is not linked to any campaign against any of the candidates,” Peskov continued.

Russia considers that the current US authorities are “unpredictable” and that these serious accusations could damage the already deteriorated relationship between the two countries in the face of the mutual commitments that lie ahead, such as the renewal of the New START nuclear agreement.

According to Intelligence, not only Russia tried to influence the elections

Although the report details that Russia was the main geopolitical actor that tried to interfere in the elections, Iran is also named. The Islamic Republic, according to US Intelligence, fought to undermine and smear the electoral campaign of former President Donald Trump due to its interests in not being reelected.

According to the report, Ali Khamenei authorized the armed forces of the Islamic Republic a series of cyberattacks against the United States.

Donald Trump was especially damaging to Tehran. The nuclear agreement meant some economic opening for Iran, but upon Trump’s arrival at the White House, the United States left the Agreement and imposed new sanctions against the country. During his four years in office, this has been one of the main sources of tension.

In addition to Iran, Venezuela, Cuba and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia also tried to influence the elections in their favor, although they did so in a much less marked way and had little results, according to the United States.

The report highlights that China did not try to intervene throughout the process. Donald Trump accused Joe Biden and the Democratic Party of being under China’s influence, but investigations have denied that claim. According to the officials, “Beijing made no interference efforts.”

“China sought stability in its relationship with the United States and did not consider any of the election results to be advantageous enough for China to risk sanctions if caught,” the report said.

With AP, EFE and Reuters