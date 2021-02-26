The Saudi journalist based in the United States was murdered and disappeared at his country’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, 2018. Since then, multiple theories have pointed to Prince Mohamed bin Salman. Now US intelligence points directly to the heir to the throne in a declassified report.

On February 26, US intelligence declassified a long-awaited report stating that the heir to the crown of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohamed bin Salman, approved an operation to “kill or capture” journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the kingdom.

Khashoggi, based in the United States and a contributor to the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’, entered the consulate of his country in Istanbul, Turkey on October 2, 2018, to process some documents he needed to marry his fiancée, but he never left the premises. .

Since then, Turkey, the United Nations and other international actors have lobbied the crown to offer concrete answers regarding the journalist’s murder and disappearance. Riyadh has denied any official involvement in the crime.

“We assess that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohamed bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” says the Office of the Director of National Intelligence of the United States in the report.

News in development …