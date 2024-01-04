US intelligence determined that Russia has used North Korean ballistic missiles in some of its latest attacks against Ukraine and that, in addition, it is negotiating with Iran the purchase of short-range ballistic missiles.

John Kirby, one of the White House spokespersons, offered this Thursday in a press conference details of this information from US intelligence, which indicates thate North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and those same missiles.

According to Kirby, Russia fired at least one such ballistic missile toward Ukraine on December 30, 2023, and also launched “multiple” North Korean ballistic missiles on January 2. this year as part of another attack against Ukraine's infrastructure.

These missiles were part of the missile and drone bombardments that Russia carried out against Ukraine in the last days of 2023 and early this year, in what has been the largest attack since the start of the war, in February 2022.

The spokesperson considered that the launch of these missiles, with a range of approximately 900 kilometers, represents a “significant” escalation. and “worrying” in the support that, according to Washington, North Korea provides Russia in its war in Ukraine.

In exchange for these missiles, Pyongyang seeks military assistance from Russia, including aircraft, armored vehicles and other advanced technology, Kirby explained.

The United States has for months accused North Korea of ​​supplying weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine and has harshly criticized the meeting that took place in September 2023 between the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, of which no agreement was made public.

Regarding Iran, Kirby indicated that US intelligence has information about Russian attempts to buy short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, although those negotiations are ongoing and have not yet been finalized.

“At this time, we do not believe that Iran has delivered short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. However, the United States is concerned that Russia's negotiations to acquire short-range ballistic missiles from Iran are actively moving forward,” he said.

The United States has previously accused Iran of providing drones to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

