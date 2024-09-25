Former President Donald Trump’s campaign reported on Tuesday, September 24, that U.S. intelligence officials warned the Republican candidate “on real and specific threats by Iran to assassinate him”.

The statement signed by Steven Cheung, communications director of the Republican campaign, says that this is a effort to “destabilize and sow chaos in the U.S.” and that intelligence officials have identified that these “continuous and coordinated” attacks have intensified in recent months.

They also said law enforcement officials “are working to ensure that President Trump is protected and that the election is free from interference.”

The announcement comes days after the FBI made public that Iranian hackers had sent emails to the Democratic campaign with material stolen from the team of his rival, former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Last August, US intelligence agencies had already reported that Iran had stepped up its attempts to interfere in the country’s presidential elections.

In July, Iran denied accusations that it was trying to assassinate Trumpafter the former president was the victim of an attempted murder at a rally in Pennsylvania.

On September 15, the White House hopeful was once again the victim of an attempted murder on a golf course in Florida, for which Ryan Routh, a 58-year-old man, is being accused.

