Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter spoke about the fate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“He will either be forced to leave Ukraine or die at the hands of his own citizens who have ceased to trust him,” Ritter told Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

According to him, Zelensky is responsible for the death of civilians in Ukraine, in connection with which the West is reducing the supply of its weapons to Kyiv.

“Due to the fact that the prestige of the President of Ukraine is gradually declining, it no longer makes sense for him to remain in power,” the former intelligence officer said.

On July 29, TV presenter Corey Bernardi criticized Zelensky’s portrayal, saying that the Ukrainian president is not what the West sees him to be. He stated that the media are silent about the horrors that are happening in the country under his rule.

Earlier, on July 28, Republican Congresswoman Lauren Bobert criticized Zelensky for a photo shoot with his wife for Vogue magazine.

At the same time, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the image of Zelensky had exhausted itself. Because of this, the head of state has to use his wife to maintain attention to himself.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. It began against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.