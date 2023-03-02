Between the high-impacting waves and old-timers blaring, the miles-long Malecón boulevard in the Cuban capital Havana houses, among other things, the American embassy. In 2016, embassy employees fell ill for the first time from what has since become known as the Havana syndrome.
Since then, the complaints – including nausea, dizziness, migraines, memory loss and impaired hearing – have been seen in more countries, including intelligence officers and family members of embassy staff. The same voices and complaints emerged from Vienna, Berlin and Bogotá, among others. Years of research into this strange situation followed.
On Wednesday, the US intelligence services presented a new report on the case. The possibility that “Martians” are responsible for Havana syndrome has been ruled out by the intelligence services in their extensive investigation into the cause of the mysterious condition, which lasted more than six years. Also, no credible evidence has been found that a foreign power has a weapon or the like that causes the ailments.
The CIA previously stated that a majority of 1,000 known cases “can be reasonably explained” by medical conditions or other factors, such as illnesses not yet diagnosed in individuals involved.
One of the theories once put forward is that Russia carried out attacks with microwaves, but no evidence of this has ever been found. Another theory is that people got sick after hearing about the complaints and thought it was happening to them too.
Watch our news videos in the playlist below:
#intelligence #Mysterious #Havana #syndrome #foreign #alien
Leave a Reply