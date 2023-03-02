Between the high-impacting waves and old-timers blaring, the miles-long Malecón boulevard in the Cuban capital Havana houses, among other things, the American embassy. In 2016, embassy employees fell ill for the first time from what has since become known as the Havana syndrome.

Since then, the complaints – including nausea, dizziness, migraines, memory loss and impaired hearing – have been seen in more countries, including intelligence officers and family members of embassy staff. The same voices and complaints emerged from Vienna, Berlin and Bogotá, among others. Years of research into this strange situation followed.