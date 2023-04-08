The United States is spying on Russia. But they also spy on Ukraine and its allies. This is the picture that the New York Times outlines after the case of the ‘leaked documents’, the plans of the USA and NATO to help Kiev spread on social media. The documents would contain information relating to the strategy to be adopted in view of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. The files produced by various agencies, according to the New York Times, show the cracks in the Russian military “struggling in the war in Ukraine” and which is “deeply compromised”.

American intelligence manages “on a daily basis” to obtain information on Russian actions, on specific objectives: “This intelligence activity has allowed the United States to transfer crucial information to Ukraine” to organize “defense”. The reports also highlight Kiev’s difficulties, particularly with regard to munitions for use in air defense systems. The documents, according to the newspaper, indicate that the US “seems to be spying on Ukraine’s military and political leaders”. It is “a sign of Washington’s difficulties in having a clear vision of Ukraine’s war strategies”.

The NYT highlights a further aspect: the dissemination of confidential documents risks complicating relations with the intelligence agencies of other countries, which could only now become aware of information not previously shared. Furthermore, “the documents could damage diplomatic ties in other ways as well. The newly revealed intelligence documents make it clear that the US is not only spying on Russia, but also on its allies”, with particular reference to South Korea. Nothing shocking for the ‘insiders’: the effect on public opinion, however, could be far more significant.