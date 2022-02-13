Citing intelligence reports, The United States reiterated this Sunday that there is a high possibility that a Russian attack in Ukraine will take place “very soon”..

“We can’t predict the day exactly, but a Russian invasion of Ukraine could start at any time, including as early as this week,” Jake Sullivan, White House security adviser, said again in an interview on the channel. CNN.

Sullivan indicated that the analysis by US Intelligence of the positioning and maneuvers undertaken in recent days by the Russian Armed Forces determines that the possibility of an attack on Ukraine is high.

In another morning interview on CBS, Sullivan reiterated that in the event of war between Russia and Ukraine, President Biden has no intention of sending US troops to fight the Russians.

After these statements, US President Joe Biden spoke this Sunday by telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, to whom he reiterated the his country’s commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of a possible attack.

As reported by the White House in a statement, the US president told Zelenski that The United States will respond “quickly and decisively” together with its allies and partners to a Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Both leaders opted to continue seeking a diplomatic path to the conflict and to deter the accumulation of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. The conversation between Biden and Zelensky lasted 51 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian presidency reported that Zelensky invited Biden to visit Kiev in the coming days, as a powerful signal that will contribute to de-escalation of the crisis.

These new statements and warnings from Washington come a day after Biden spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Saturday, a call in which they barely agreed to continue the dialogue.

In parallel, and given the escalation of tensions, the Ukrainian government demanded this Sunday a meeting in the next few hours with Russia and all the countries participating in the Vienna Document of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (Osce) after ignoring Moscow the ultimatum he had to answer in detail about his military activities near the border with Ukraine.

But the warnings about tensions in Ukraine did not just come from the US side.

Germany, which in recent weeks has been criticized by Ukraine and several Western partners for being too accommodating to Moscow, hardened its position. On the day of his re-election, the head of state, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, estimated that Moscow was “responsible” for the risk of a war in Eastern Europe.

Volodimir Zelensky, President of Ukraine (file photo).

And Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz, who will travel to Kiev today and Moscow tomorrow, considered that the situation is “critical” and “very dangerous.”

And he warned that sanctions by Western countries against Russia would take effect “immediately” in the event of a military incursion.

Russia “doesn’t give a damn” about these possible sanctions, the Russian ambassador to Sweden, veteran diplomat Viktor Tatarintsev, reacted to the Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

The context remains extremely tense, with more than 100,000 Russian soldiers deployed on the Ukrainian border and in the midst of military maneuvers in the Black Sea and Belarus. On the other hand, Russia expressed concern about the decision of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (Osce) to “relocate” part of its personnel based in Ukraine.

“Some participating states have decided that their respective members of the Special Monitoring Mission will leave Ukraine in the coming days,” but the Mission “will continue to fulfill its OSCE-approved mandate with its observers deployed in 10 cities in Ukraine,” the organization said. .

Russia accuses the OSCE of following “the military psychosis fostered by Washington” and of being used “as a tool for possible provocation.”

Meanwhile, the list of countries asking their citizens to leave Ukraine is growing, including the United States, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Australia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Japan, and Israel.

AFP and EFE

