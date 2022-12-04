Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes said she expects the pace of hostilities in Ukraine to slow down in the next few months. This was written on December 3 Reuters.

“We are already seeing a kind of slowdown in the pace of conflict … and we expect this to continue in the coming months,” she said at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California.

According to her, both the Ukrainian and Russian military will try to re-equip and replenish supplies to prepare for a counter-offensive after the winter, but the question arose of how this would look, notes “Gazeta.Ru”.

Haynes stressed that the Ukrainian economy is suffering greatly.

Earlier, on November 16, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, also noted that hostilities in Ukraine could slow down in winter, which would create a window for resolving the conflict.

In addition, on November 14, US President Joe Biden said that with the onset of winter, the United States expects the pace of fighting to slow down.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass.

