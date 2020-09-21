The international investigative project of journalists “Cassandra” has revealed data on financial transactions that attracted the attention of the US financial intelligence. Investigation posted on website International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

As it became known to reporters, the five largest American banks – JPMorgan, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank and Bank of New York Mellon – continued to profit from people and organizations that came under US sanctions. In particular, some documents mention the Russians.

Thus, the American intelligence service considered the transfers to the account of the wife of the former deputy head of Voentorg Leonid Teif Tatiana as suspicious. In 2018, the American authorities accused Teif of bribery, bribery, contract murder, and other crimes.

In addition, it follows from the documents that Russian oligarchs Arkady and Boris Rotenberg carried out international settlements through a British bank, despite the sanctions. The Rotenbergs’ attempts to bypass the US sanctions imposed on them by using the art market were reported by members of the Permanent Investigative Subcommittee of the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and State Affairs.