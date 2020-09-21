The international investigative journalistic project “Cassandra” has published data from the US financial intelligence (FinCEN) on the accounts of Russians in American banks and dubious transactions on them. Journalists from 110 publications from 88 countries take part in the project. The material was published on the website of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ).

2 thousands of reports from American banks were used by the investigators

The investigation refers to materials from 2.1 thousand bank reports filed with FinCEN, as required by US law. The files were originally acquired by BuzzFeed; exactly how this happened is not disclosed. Subsequently, they were studied by the members of “Cassandra”.

Among the identified suspicious transactions are those related to Russian businessmen, politicians and public figures. For example, a company affiliated with the famous musician, cellist Sergei Roldugin, Sandalwood Continental received a payment of 830 thousand dollars from the Cypriot Dulston Ventures. The formal basis for the transaction is the renewal fee for the loan provided to Dulston. At the same time, the main owner of Severgroup (including the metallurgical company Severstal, Russian Machines and others), Alexey Mordashov, is among the persons associated with the latter.

Former chief of staff to President Boris Yeltsin and current adviser to the head of state, Valentin Yumashev, allegedly received $ 6 million from Epion Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands-registered company.

The British bank Barclays, which has a branch in the United States, conducted transactions on behalf of Russian businessmen, the brothers Arkady and Boris Rotenberg. Such transactions are prohibited because both billionaires are included in the US sanctions lists. To circumvent the restrictions, they used an art market outside the regulation.

In particular, the brothers bought works of art through a variety of intermediaries, including a painting by the Belgian surrealist artist René Magritte, La Poitrine, worth $ 7.5 million. In July, the US Senate drew attention to the deal, issuing a special report titled “US Art Industry and Politics Undermining Sanctions.” Arkady Rotenberg has already reacted to the materials of the investigation, calling them nonsense. The businessman’s representatives claim that after the restrictions were imposed, he did not conduct transactions through Barclays and had no relation to Ayrton, which was mentioned as an intermediary.

Also in the investigation are the former head of the “Voentorg” Leonid Teif and his wife Tatiana. In the United States, they are under investigation on charges of large embezzlement (according to the investigation, in the amount of $ 150 million) in Russia. Tatiana Teif received a $ 400 million transfer from the Hong Kong company Ringo Trading Limited, allegedly connected with banker Sergei Magin, convicted of cashing in funds.

If transactions are included in the reports provided by FinCEN, it does not automatically mean that they are illegal. Bank employees considered them suspicious and preferred to report to the authorities in order to further protect themselves from claims on their part.

So far, the largest leak of confidential documents has been the so-called Panama Archives, published by ICIJ in 2016. It mentioned many businessmen and politicians from different countries, including Russia. All of them had either companies registered in Panama or local bank accounts. The State of the Caribbean is considered an offshore jurisdiction, and the data on local business owners is usually well protected, which attracts wealthy people. The leak was made possible thanks to a data leak from the local registration company Mossack Fonseca.

The investigation became the reason for high-profile resignations and, in some cases, criminal cases. At the same time, the mere presence of companies or accounts in an offshore is not considered a violation under the laws of most countries of the world. However, they often cannot be owned by politicians, or they must list them among their own assets.