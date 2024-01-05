One of the sources said: “The intelligence information is clear and indisputable“.

The two sources, who requested that their names not be published due to the sensitivity of the matter, said that the intelligence information included intercepted communications, without providing further details. There have been no previous reports of interception of these communications.

Wednesday's bombings stoke regional tension resulting from the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and attacks by the Yemeni Houthi group allied with Iran on commercial ships in the Red Sea. The two bombings are the deadliest since the Khomeini Revolution in Iran in 1979.

On Thursday, ISIS claimed responsibility for Wednesday's bombings, saying that two men wore explosive suicide belts and carried out the attack during a ceremony commemorating the killing of Qassem Soleimani, who was killed as a result of an American drone attack in Iraq in 2020..

But the organization did not specify whether its arm in Afghanistan, known as ISIS-Khorasan, was responsible for the two bombings that occurred in the city of Kerman in southeastern Iran..

One of the sources said that “the United States has very clear intelligence” that ISIS-K was behind the attack..

Iran said earlier Friday that security forces arrested 11 people on suspicion of involvement in the attack, and confiscated explosive devices and vests..

American officials say that although the campaign launched by the Taliban against ISIS has weakened it and prompted some of its members to leave Afghanistan for neighboring countries, the organization is still interested in planning to carry out operations abroad.