A preliminary assessment carried out by US intelligence services concluded on Thursday (24) that the crash of the plane that killed Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was the result of a “deliberate explosion”.

US and Western officials disclosed this information to the Associated Press on the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to the mercenary leader, who in June had called for an uprising against the Russian government.

According to one of the officials interviewed by the AP, the initial assessment pointed out that it is “very likely” that Prigozhin was the target of a planned explosion, as this is in line with Putin’s long history of “trying to silence his critics”.

Despite the assessment, no details were provided on what would have caused this explosion. The plane crash in the Russian region of Tver resulted in the death of all passengers and crew on board. According to the Russian aviation agency and local media, the names of Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, his number 2, were on the passenger list.

On the other hand, officially, the Pentagon has not released information that indicates a possible launch of a missile from the ground against the private aircraft, as reported by an official who participated in the assessment of American intelligence.

However, when asked by reporters whether Prigozhin could have been deliberately killed, Defense Department spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder simply replied that he would not share intelligence.

President Joe Biden, at a press conference on Wednesday (23), expressed his belief that Putin was involved in the accident, although he acknowledged the absence of information to support his opinion.

“I don’t know for sure what happened, but I’m not surprised,” Biden said. “There isn’t much that happens in Russia that Putin isn’t behind,” he said.

According to the Associated Press, some Russian sources suggested that the victims’ bodies were so badly damaged that identification through DNA testing would be required. However, to date, this information has not been independently confirmed.

Prigozhin’s plane crash reignited debates over Putin’s history of targeting opponents and critics, which often resulted in deaths or assassination attempts. (With EFE Agency)