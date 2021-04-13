Russia is not interested in a direct armed conflict with the United States, but at the same time it is the largest threat to the United States in space and cyberspace, as well as the most powerful adversary in the field of weapons of mass destruction. This is stated in the annual report American Intelligence Community’s Global Threat Assessment, released April 13.

“We expect Moscow to seek opportunities for pragmatic cooperation with Washington on its own terms,” the document says.

As the authors of the report stated, Russia is building “a large, diverse and modern set of non-strategic weapons” that can deliver nuclear and conventional warheads, because it believes that such systems can deter adversaries, control the escalation of potential hostilities and confront US forces and allies along its borders. …

The report also notes that Russia will try to undermine the influence of the United States, weaken the alliances of Western countries, and will also demonstrate the ability to “manage the course of world events as a major player in a new multipolar world order.”

On April 13, at the initiative of the American side, a telephone conversation took place between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. The leaders discussed relations between the two countries and a number of important issues on the international agenda, in particular, on interaction in ensuring strategic stability and arms control, the Iranian nuclear program, the situation in Afghanistan and global climate change.

During the conversation, the American leader reaffirmed his commitment to building stable and predictable relations with the Russian Federation in accordance with the interests of the United States and proposed holding a summit meeting in the coming months to discuss a set of issues facing Moscow and Washington.

On April 11, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed the White House’s concern over the alleged increase in the Russian military contingent on the border with Ukraine.

On April 12, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that Russia does not represent aggression for anyone. And a few days earlier, he noted that the movement of Russian troops across the country should not bother other countries.