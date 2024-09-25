US intelligence warned the Republican candidate Donald Trump of “real and concrete” assassination threats from Iran, his campaign said in a statement Tuesday.

“Trump was briefed earlier Tuesday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on real and concrete threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States,” the statement said.

“Intelligence officials have identified that these ongoing, coordinated attacks have escalated in recent months, and law enforcement officials are working to ensure that President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference,” he added.

Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of candidates for Pennsylvania governor and Senate. Photo:Ed JONES. AFP Share

The former president’s campaign did not give further details on these claims.which come at a time of heightened international pressure on Iran to reduce rising tensions in Lebanon, where Israel has carried out airstrikes against the Tehran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Iran recently rejected accusations that it is trying to assassinate Trumpafter a gunman opened fire at a rally in Pennsylvania, killing one person and wounding the presidential candidate in the ear.

Days after the July 13 assassination attempt, US media reported that authorities They had received intelligence information about an alleged Iranian plot against the Republican, leading to his protection being strengthened. Iran has called the accusations “malicious.”

The United States has also accused Iran of a cyber attack targeting Trump’s campaign, alleging that Tehran is seeking to influence the 2024 election.

Attempted murder charge added to gunman stalking Trump in Florida

The US Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged Ryan Routh, the suspect of trying to kill former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) on September 15 on a golf course, with attempted murder. in Florida and who was already facing federal firearms charges for the same case.

A new charge of attempted murder of a presidential candidate was added to the indictment on Tuesday.

“Violence against public officials threatens everything our country stands for,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.

“The Department of Justice will not tolerate violence that strikes at the heart of our democracy, and we will find and hold accountable those who perpetrate it,” he added.

On Monday, prosecutors released a handwritten letter from Routh, 58, detailing his plan to kill Trump and expressing regret that he had not succeeded.

In the manuscript the suspect confessed: “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I am so sorry I failed them“.

Routh had already been charged with two weapons-related offenses, including removing the serial number from a firearm and possession of a firearm while a convicted felon.

Donald Trump: This is the suspect in his assassination attempt Photo:AFP / EFE / Martin County Sheriff Share

At a hearing on Monday in a court of Westa Palm Beach Judge Ryon McCabe denied the defendant bail.

The case will now be overseen by Judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated under the Trump administration and who oversaw and then dismissed the case over mishandling of classified documents against the former president.

The officer noticed the gun and shot the suspect, who fled the scene without ever firing his weapon, according to prosecutors.

AFP and EFE