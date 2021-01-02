The US intelligence services believe that Iran has increased the level of combat readiness of part of its naval forces over the past two days, CNN reports.

According to the TV channel, over the past 48 hours, the level of combat readiness of some Iranian naval forces in the Persian Gulf region has been increased.

Earlier, Fox News cited data according to which the US intelligence services believed that Tehran may be planning to strike at American forces in the Middle East in order to avenge the assassination of the commander of the al-Quds special forces of the IRGC Qasem Soleimani.

Earlier, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Hossein Salami said that Iran will continue to avenge the assassination of General Kazem Soleimani. The attack on American bases in Iraq was not final revenge.

Recall that the commander of the IRGC, Qassem Soleimani, was killed as a result of a special operation in the area of ​​Baghdad International Airport on the night of January 3.