US intelligence agencies have claimed that China has accelerated the production and testing of its ballistic and cruise missiles in the last 10 years. Even Trump administration officials and military analysts have called it the greatest preparation in history. The US intelligence agency released these satellite photos during a meeting last week.The agency was showing two different photos of the parade of China to the NATO Military Alliance. These pictures were taken at a difference of 10 years. The Digital Globe took this photo in Beijing at Tiananmen Square where National Day is celebrated on 1 October. About 10 years ago, in 2009, military parade included missiles up to 0.48 km while in the 2019 picture they were up to 10 times more than 4.3 km.

More than 70 tests done this year

Marshal Billingsley, Special Presidential Ambassador for Arms Control, said, “They are yet to end the strategic balance. They are about to take the world to the disputed sea. ‘ The State Department claimed to have launched at least 70 test-launches in 2020 despite the corona virus. During this time ballistic and cruise missiles were tested.

At the same time, in 2019 China launched 225 ballistic missiles. It was more than all other countries in the world. Billingsley has stated that these are extremely dangerous weapons. He said that when he tried to negotiate with Chinese counterparts, he had only created a hurdle.