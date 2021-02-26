A report from two years ago, released by the Joe Biden government, concludes that Mohamed bin Salman “approved an operation in Istanbul to capture or kill the Saudi journalist.” Jamal Khashoggi and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohamed bin Salman. / Video: EP

The United States on Friday declassified an explosive intelligence report revealing that Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman authorized “capture or kill” Jamal Khashoggi, a US-based journalist whose death sparked outrage.

In a report two years ago released by the government of President Joe Biden, US intelligence concluded that the prince “approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.”

The Saudi prince saw Khashoggi as a “threat to the kingdom,” according to intelligence.