Russia was spreading misinformation in an attempt to influence the outcome of the US elections, follows from the report of the American intelligence services, which published on Tuesday, March 16, by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

“We believe that Russian President (Vladimir) Putin ordered influence operations aimed at discrediting the candidacy of President Biden and the Democratic Party, supporting the candidacy of President Trump, undermining public confidence in the election process and deepening socio-political division in the United States, and a group of Russian government organizations carried out this operation, ”- reads the text of the report.

It is also noted that Russian government officials “constantly worked to influence public perception in the United States.” A key element of Moscow’s strategy, according to American intelligence, was the use of improvised means, including “misleading and unconfirmed accusations against President Biden.”

The news is supplemented.